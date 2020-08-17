WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Huron-Perth Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. All of the cases are connected to Zehr’s Country Market locations in Bayfield and Dashwood.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen says the cases are part of a larger outbreak stretching across southwestern Ontario, focused on the Mennonite and Low German community.

She says the risk to the public remains low, as the new cases are concentrated in one or two households, directly related to Zehr’s Country Market.

She says all the cases are at home, self-isolating. Klassen says there was extensive testing related to Zehr’s Country Market over the weekend, and she expects more cases to be identified on Tuesday.

Zehr’s Country Market, located on Highway 21 south of Bayfield, and another store in Dashwood, remain closed by the health unit until further notice.

Following weeks of very few cases, Huron-Perth has added 10 cases of COVID-19 in the past five days.