WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Huron-Perth Health Unit has temporarily closed Zehr’s Country Markets near Bayfield and Dashwood following a positive COVID-19 case associated with the Bayfield location.

The health unit says anyone who visited the Bayfield location of Zehr’s Country Market located on Highway 21, south of Bayfield on August 6, 7, 8, 10 or 11, is encouraged to self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and arrange for assessment and possible testing, if necessary.

“The premise's owner is fully cooperative and supports the decision to temporarily close while more information is gathered,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Huron-Perth's medical officer of health.

Klassen says with the current information, the risk to the public is low, and the closure is based on an abundance of caution.

Two weeks ago, the Huron-Perth Health Unit closed Anna Mae’s Restaurant and Bakery in Millbank for a coronavirus investigation. That restaurant, re-opened earlier this week.

Following weeks of very few cases, Huron-Perth added two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing their total number of active cases to 10.