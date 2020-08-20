MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Thursday.

That brings the total in the region to 719 cases, with 626 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving 36 active cases in the region.

There have now been a total of 666 cases in the City of London and 190 associated with long-term care or retirement homes.

As of midday, no update on case numbers was available from Southwestern Public Health.

On Wednesday, four new cases had been reported in Elgin and Oxford counties, with the total number of cases standing at 239 with 197 resolved and five deaths leaving 37 active cases.

Here is where the case counts stand in other local regions based on the most recent information available from their public health units:

Huron-Perth – Two new, 29 active cases, 110 total, 76 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – One new, 21 active, 472 total cases, 419 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 12 active cases, 336 total, 299 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, five active cases, 127 total, 122 resolved, no deaths

The two cases in Huron-Perth mark a continuing drop in new cases, after a workplace outbreak at two Zehr's Country Market locations involving 22 cases.

Across Ontario, the number of new cases dipped to 76, but provincial health officials say a glitch prevented reporting from 11 public health units.