MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Middlesex-London on Wednesday, and four new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties.

The total in Middlesex-London now stands at 717 cases, including 626 resolved and 57 deaths, though it has been more than two months since any deaths were reported.

Of the total, 659 cases are in the City of London, and the vast majority, 603, never needed to be hospitalized, while 189 have been associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The number of COVID-19 tests done at London’s two assessment centres have now exceeded 50,000.

In Elgin and Oxford, the new cases bring the total to 239, with 197 resolved and five deaths.

Of the 37 remaining active cases, 16 are in Aylmer, which to date has accounted for just over 30 per cent of all of the cases in the region.

Here is where the case counts stand in other local regions based on the most recent information available from their public health units:

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 12 active cases, 336 total, 299 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, six active cases, 127 total, 121 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 22 active, 471 total cases, 417 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – 13 new, 26 active cases, 106 total, 75 resolved, five deaths (last updated Tuesday)

Huron Perth Public Health is dealing with a number of cases related to households connected to Zehr’s Country Market locations in Bayfield and Dashwood, though no customers have reportedly been affected.

Across Ontario, 102 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the second day in a row the number has climbed over 100.