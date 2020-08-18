MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Elgin-Oxford on Tuesday, while for a second day in a row, two new cases were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The seven cases come after two days with no new infections being reported by Southwestern Public Health.

They bring the total in Elgin and Oxford counties to 235 cases, including 195 resolved and five deaths.

Of the 35 ongoing cases, 15 are in Aylmer, where the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed on Tuesday there have been four cases at the Ontario Police College.

In Middlesex-London, the two new cases reported Tuesday bring the total to 711 cases, including 625 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 29 active cases in the region.

According to the most recent updates from other local public health authorities, here’s where the totals stand in nearby counties:

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, 13 active cases, 336 total, 298 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – One new, seven active cases, 128 total, 121 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 22 active, 471 total cases, 417 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – 13 new, 26 active cases, 106 total, 75 resolved, five deaths

The new cases in Huron-Perth mark the most ever recorded in the region in one day.

Huron Perth Public Health staff say the new cases are related to an outbreak Zehr’s Country Market, which has locations in Bayfield and Dashwood.

Six new cases were added Monday, and the health unit says most of the cases are contained in one or two Low German families.

Health officials closed the two Zehr’s Country Market stores last week, though officials maintain the risk to the public and customers was low.

Across the province, 125 new COVID-19 cases were reported, the highest one-day total since the end of July.

