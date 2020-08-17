AYLMER, ONT. -- There have now been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. since Aug. 10.

Brent Ross, from the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says that on Aug. 10, the ministry and Ontario Police College were notified that a recruit tested positive for COVID-19.

Since that time, two additional cases have been diagnosed related to the original case.

Ross says there was also a separate unrelated case involving an individual no longer at the college.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with public health direction, staff and students who may have had contact with the recruits are in isolation and have been tested for COVID-19. Enhanced cleaning continues to take place,” says Ross.

Ross says classes impacted by the first case have resumed under direction of Southwestern Public Health.

The facility has implemented safety measures to protect recruits and staff. This includes mandatory screening, isolation and on-site testing.

Personal protective equipment is also being distributed, says Ross.

‘"The health of our staff and recruits is the top priority, and we continue to work with local public health to protect their safety.”