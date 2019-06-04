Featured
Hundreds gather at London park to mark end of Ramadan
Hundreds gather to mark Eid al-Fitr in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Sean Irvine, CTV London
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 2:03PM EDT
More than 1,000 people attended Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers at White Oaks park Tuesday.
Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long dawn-to-dusk fast.
In London, Ramadan concluded at sunset Monday.
Many families share the day with family and community enjoying food and festivities.