Hundreds gather as Jagmeet Singh speaks in London

London, Ont. -

With the federal election just days away, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh made a stop in London on a swing through southwestern Ontario.

Singh addressed those gathered in London's Wortley Village, including a number of candidates from across southwestern Ontario.

"People are telling us they can't handle another four years of Justin Trudeau," Singh said. "There is a rigged economy that makes it harder and harder for people to get ahead."

Singh will have a busy day with appearances in Essex, London, Welland, Hamilton, and Brampton on Wednesday.

More to come.

- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell