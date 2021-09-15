Hundreds gather as Jagmeet Singh speaks in London
With the federal election just days away, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh made a stop in London on a swing through southwestern Ontario.
Singh addressed those gathered in London's Wortley Village, including a number of candidates from across southwestern Ontario.
"People are telling us they can't handle another four years of Justin Trudeau," Singh said. "There is a rigged economy that makes it harder and harder for people to get ahead."
Singh will have a busy day with appearances in Essex, London, Welland, Hamilton, and Brampton on Wednesday.
More to come.
- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell
