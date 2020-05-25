PORT STANLEY, ONT. -- The sun was out, the sand hot and the water cool, but due to COVID-19 no one was on the beach at Port Stanley on Monday.

Darlene and Brian Carter drove down from London for the day.

“We can at least wave to the beach,” said Darlene. “We never thought this would ever be the case, we always thought we could come with freedom to the beach where we always thought that was our place just to relax.”

Even Port Stanley residents like Rosanne Manders finds it hard to believe on a hot day like this.

“It's unfortunate because its a beautiful day and nobody's out here and I'd love to be out here and I know the grandkids and everybody else would.” said Manders.

In town it’s also very quiet. “This is crazy,” said Chris Daminato who runs the Port Stanley Home Hardware.

On a normal day, he says, “Bridge Street would be constant with people walking by and everybody would be having an ice cream and the patio would be full across the road, and this is a ghost town on a hot day."

For now, both businesses and beach lovers are waiting for the day that spring and summer return to normal and COVID-19 is history.

“I want to know that people will be safe,” said Darlene.

Heat warning, heat alert in place

For many the arrival of spring was long overdue after many wet and below normal temperature days, but for the next few days it will seem like we’ve skipped right to mid-summer.

Temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s are expected through Wednesday with humidexes in the high 30s.

In London the high was expected to be 29 degrees Monday but feel like 37. The UV index will be nine or very high.

If the forecast holds true, London will break the previous record for heat on this day which was 28.3 degrees back in 1975.

The heat wave continues Tuesday with a high of 31 degrees and sunny in the Forest City. The humidex will be 37 with a UV index of nine or very high.

Wednesday will also see a high of 31 degrees with temperatures feeling more like the higher 30s.

As a result of all the high temperatures, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southwestern Ontario.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also issued a heat alert for the region, but residents should still be mindful of physical distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“The early arrival of this very warm weather will make it tempting to spend time outside taking part in summertime activities, but it’s important to remember that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and we need to take precautions,” says Randy Walker, public health inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“We want you to remember to cover exposed skin, use sunblock, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, don’t overexert yourself, and also to remember physical distancing and avoid gathering in groups.”

By Thursday some showers and slightly cooler temperatures arrive before we drop back down to normal temperatures for the weekend.