Honouring sister lost to cancer with grueling fundraiser

Exeter, Ont. -

Nicole Hamather loves to run, but she’ll be tackling her most demanding race yet, this weekend, in honour of her late sister.

“I always try and make her proud, and that’s something I strive for every day. Figuring out what I can do for the community, for others, and what I can do to make her proud. She loved running, and I love running. It’s always been my outlet during difficult times, especially during when she passed away. So, I thought, this was the most appropriate way to honour her. It’s something she would have loved to do, and something she’d be proud of,” says Nicole.

Jessica Hamather passed away from cancer at the age of 22, on Dec. 1, 2015, in a dingy hospital room, which inspired her family and surrounding community of Exeter, Ont. to build a place to die in dignity — Jessica’s House was built and opened in 2018.

“My sister passed away in 2015. That’s when the idea started for Jessica’s House. Our family was approached about naming the house in her honour, and continuing her legacy. Ever since, we’ve been trying to help out as much as we can,” Nicole explained.

She will be helping out, by running 77 kilometres over the next two days, completing the arduous 4x4x48 challenge. Running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours. Her initial fundraising goal of $2,000, has been blown out of the water, with over $28,000 raised so far.

“Jessica’s House only receives 40 per cent of our funding from the government. We are responsible for fundraising the remaining 60 per cent. These funds go towards making Jessica’s House a home, for people during their end of life journey,” says Jessica’s House Fund Development Co-ordinator, Bre Thompson.

Hamather starts her 4x4x48 challenge, Friday night at 6 p.m. and will run the final four mile stretch, Sunday at 2 p.m.