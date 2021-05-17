MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- HockeyFest - Game On! has announced it will hold in-person events, starting in London next month, while Rock the Park has been postponed for another year.

The street hockey festival saw record numbers take part during the 2020 fundraiser in London, despite the pandemic.

Organizers say strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the nine events, the first of which will be held in London at the Westmount Shopping Centre from June 25 to 27.

HockeyFest is partnering PredictMedix Inc. and Juiceworks for 'Safe Entry Stations' to screen all players, staff and visitors.

Brad Jones, president of HockeyFest – Game On, said in a statement they are very excited with the partnership.

“The artificial intelligence algorithm they have developed is going to be one of the key components in ensuring the safety of all our players and spectators at each of our events. Travelling with the Safe Entry Systems has given us the opportunity to work with each local Health Unit in a much more diverse way than your standard contract tracing."

The event will operate under orange-restrict or even stricter guidelines.

More dates, locations and details are available here.

Rock the Park postponed

At the same time Jones Entertainment, which also organizes Start.ca Rocks the Park, announced the event has been postponed to July 13 to 16, 2022.

However, organizers will be offering a 'Dinner Series' called Road to Rock the Park through July and August, which is a series of shows with a maximum capacity of 100 people each.

Artists include Tim Hicks, Duelling Pianos and The Trews. Tickets go on sale Wednesday here.

Those with tickets to the 2021 show can submit refund requests if they want here by June 30. Otherwise tickets will be valid for the 2022 show.