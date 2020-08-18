LONDON, ONT. -- The trailers are loaded and the outdoor rinks will be set up in the weeks ahead for the second annual Hockeyfest-Game On which will be held next month in the parking lot at Westmount Shopping Centre.

Promoter Brad Jones says they got the green light from the city and the Middlesex-London Health Unit to proceed with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We believe as do the health unit and the city that we can pull this off and make it a real safe fun environment.” said Jones.

This year’s event will take place Sept. 11 to 13 with player safety in mind.

“Basically each pod is a bubble on its own and there would be no more than 30 teams per that pod,” said Jones. “When they come in and register they would have their temperature taken, there will be sanitized stations and every rink board will be sanitized after each game.”

Jones says they want to make it a fun and safe environment for those from 7 years of age to 70.