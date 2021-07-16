LONDON, ONT. -- Three people were taken to hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Norwich Township Friday afternoon.

One of the occupants in the vehicle was an 18-month-old baby.

Fortunately, the child was secured in a car seat and the injuries weren't serious.

One passenger was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, while the driver was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The collision happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road just southeast of Ingersoll.

West Region OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says, "The concerning fact right now is that the other vehicle fled the area, leaving an 18-month-old child, the driver and passenger to be transported to hospital with injuries."

OPP are looking for a grey-coloured, lifted pickup truck -- and it's believed the pickup is heavily damaged.