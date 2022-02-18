Highway 402 now open between London and Sarnia following icy morning commute

Area highways were snow covered and slippery Friday following Thursday's bout of freezing rain along with a large dumping of snow across Southern Ontario.

Police across the region reported numerous crashes and closures.

According to OPP, members of the western region responded to 193 collissions since 5 p.m. Thursday — the majority of crashes were minor.

OPP had also closed a portion of Highway 402 from Middlesex County to Lambton County because of poor road conditions and multiple crashes.

Motorists are asked to slow down and drive according to road conditions.