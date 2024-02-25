Highway 401 eastbound near West Lorne reopens following field fire

Highway 401 eastbound near the Dutton OnRoute has reopened late Sunday afternoon following a fire in a nearby field.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, a fire broke out in a field beside a home on Queens Line, west of the Dutton On Route early Sunday afternoon.

As a result, OPP said on social media that all lanes of the eastbound 401 at Graham Road and County Road 76 were closed while first responders attended the scene.

In an update from police late afternoon, all eastbound lanes had been fully reopened.

There appeared to have been no impact to the westbound 401 other than some smoke.

Wind appeared to have blown flames into the ditch beside the 401, Maluske said.

-- With files from CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske