Highway 401 eastbound near West Lorne closed due to nearby field fire: OPP

Highway 401 eastbound near the Dutton OnRoute is closed Sunday afternoon due to a fire in a nearby field.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, a fire broke out in a field beside a home on Queens Line, west of the Dutton On Route on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, OPP said on social media that all lanes of the eastbound 401 at Graham Road and County Road 76 are now closed.

There appears to be no impact to the westbound 401 other than some smoke.

Wind appeared to have blown flames into the ditch beside the 401, Maluske said.

-- With files from CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske