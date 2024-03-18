LONDON
    • Highbury Ave construction to cost $23M in St. Thomas

    Three new roundabouts are planned as you enter St. Thomas from Highbury Avenue in London. This is an early look at the future of Highbury Avenue and Ron McNeil Line. (Source: City of St. Thomas) Three new roundabouts are planned as you enter St. Thomas from Highbury Avenue in London. This is an early look at the future of Highbury Avenue and Ron McNeil Line. (Source: City of St. Thomas)
    When the Volkswagen EV battery factory was award to the city of St. Thomas, Ont. one of the main project components was widening Highbury Avenue to four lanes.

    At St. Thomas City Council Monday night, councillors are expected to approve the contract for just over $23 million to L82 construction of London, Ont.

    The allocated funding for the project was $25 million.

    Other bidders who were compliant included J-AAR Excavating Ltd., Amico Infrastructure Inc. and Dufferin Construction Company.

    Following the tender award, the project is expected to start next month and be substantially completed in December, with light surface work occurring in the spring of 2025.

    Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during construction.

    The scope of the project includes two-lane roundabouts at Ron McNeil Line, South Edgeware Road and Highway 3 at Centennial Avenue, as well as public art installations.

    Of note from Senior Project Manager Patrick Anckaert, “The roundabout at Highway 3 is within Ministry of Transportation (MTO) jurisdiction. It has been agreed that the city will construct the roundabout as part of the Highbury project and MTO will operate it upon completion.”

    The project requires utility locations which are currently underway.

    Five parcels of land were acquired to facilitate utility relocations. 

