

The Canadian Press





Police in South Bruce say a driver is facing a slew of charges after leading them on a high-speed chase.

They say the early-morning incident last week began on Highway 21 in Kincardine when a car was seen speeding.

An officer tried to pull the man over, but he raced off before being arrested on a rural property.

A 46-year-old man from Georgian Bluffs Township is charged with driving while suspended, violating probation and theft of a vehicle, amont others.