LONDON
London

    • 'High-risk training' taking place in Wingham on Friday

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training.

    Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.

    According to police, emergency responders will be working on training exercises as it relates to scenarios involving high-risk situations including active attackers.

    "Members of the public will notice several emergency response vehicles and personnel in and around the school property and need not be alarmed," said police.

    Training is planned to go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News