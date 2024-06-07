'High-risk training' taking place in Wingham on Friday

OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training.

Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.

According to police, emergency responders will be working on training exercises as it relates to scenarios involving high-risk situations including active attackers.

"Members of the public will notice several emergency response vehicles and personnel in and around the school property and need not be alarmed," said police.

Training is planned to go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.