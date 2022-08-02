Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial resumes in St. Thomas, Ont. court

Ten months after Herbert Hildebrandt’s assault trial began in St. Thomas, Ont., it resumed Tuesday with witnesses taking the stand.

Hildebrandt, the son of Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God in Aylmer, is charged with assault after allegedly pushing Jack Dykxxhoorn to the ground on Dec. 10, 2020.

Dykxxhoorn, 84, told CTV News he and his friends were having coffee at a farm house across the street from the Church of God on Imperial Road north of Aylmer, and decided to put a ‘Be Kind Wear a Mask’ sign near the church property.

He claims Hildebrandt drove his truck into the laneway of the farm house, confronted the group and pushed Dykxxhoorn to the ground, which resulted in cracked ribs.

Tuesday morning, Jack Brower took the stand as a witness for the prosecution. He was there at the farmhouse in the day in question.

When asked by Prosecutor Stephanie Venne what happened that day, he described what he saw.

“A truck came in off the highway and I was driving to go out, and I had to stop,” said Brower. “Jack [Dykxxhoorn] walked out to find out why someone drove in and wouldn’t let him out. This guy [Hildebrandt] shoved him and he fell to the ground like a broken egg.”

Brower said he was shocked at what transpired. “He just came up, shoved Jack on his chest like ‘bang,’” he said. “I remember him saying ‘I didn’t mean to hit you that hard.’’

Hildebrandt’s lawyer Lakin Afolabi cross-examined Brower questioning his testimony.

Day one of the trial began back on Oct. 22, 2021 with only Dykxxhoorn taking the stand.

Justice Mark Poland is presiding over the trial which continues today and has two more days including Wednesday set aside.