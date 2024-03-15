LONDON
    • Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row

    Residents in Exeter, Ont. are once again dealing with an increased police presence.

    Heavily armed OPP officers could be seen in the downtown core Friday afternoon.

    It's not clear who or what they're looking for, but all people in businesses on Main Street have been told to leave or lock their doors by police.

    On Thursday, police were in the same area for a stolen vehicle investigation. They searched a home and one person was arrested without incident.

    There are several street closures affecting motorists. John Street is closed between Andrew Street and Main Street. Meanwhile, Main Street is closed between Huron Street and Wellington Street.

    Truck drivers are being encouraged to avoid Exeter and use Morrison Line and Airport Line.

    The investigation is ongoing and more details will be shared once they are available, according to police.

    Huron County OPP on the roof of a building in downtown Exeter, Ont. for an active investigation on March 15, 2024. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)Huron County OPP in downtown Exeter, Ont. for an active investigation on March 15, 2024. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)

