LONDON
London

    • One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter

    Huron County OPP were seen on John Street between Main Street South and Andrew Street for an active investigation on March 14, 2024. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London) Huron County OPP were seen on John Street between Main Street South and Andrew Street for an active investigation on March 14, 2024. (Kristylee Varley/CTV News London)
    Share

    Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’

    John Street was closed between Main Street South and Andrew Street for several hours. Motorists and residents were asked to respect the closure and avoid the incident area during the investigation.

    Police said this incident is related to a stolen vehicle investigation.

    Police said they searched a residence, and one person has been taken into custody without incident.

    The investigation is ongoing and further details will be shared as they become available

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News