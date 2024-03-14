One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter

Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’

John Street was closed between Main Street South and Andrew Street for several hours. Motorists and residents were asked to respect the closure and avoid the incident area during the investigation.

Police said this incident is related to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police said they searched a residence, and one person has been taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be shared as they become available