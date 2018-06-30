

A 41-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with aggravated assault.

OPP say they were investigated an incident at a Brock Avenue home in Delhi Friday night.

Police were called to the home by a resident at 10 p.m. about an assault.

Police say they determined a man became involved in a verbal dispute with another male inside the residence.

The heated argument then turned into a physical confrontation that led to the charge, police said.