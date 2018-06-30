Featured
Heated argument turns violent in Delhi
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:01PM EDT
A 41-year-old Norfolk County man has been charged with aggravated assault.
OPP say they were investigated an incident at a Brock Avenue home in Delhi Friday night.
Police were called to the home by a resident at 10 p.m. about an assault.
Police say they determined a man became involved in a verbal dispute with another male inside the residence.
The heated argument then turned into a physical confrontation that led to the charge, police said.