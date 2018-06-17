

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





There are lots of activities scheduled for Father’s Day in the London region Sunday, but officials are warning people planning outdoor activities to be mindful of the heat warning and air quality.

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning and air quality statement for the London region.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations making breathing difficult for some.

Many people are still planning activities to celebrate dad, however.

A popular passtime for families is taking in a baseball game and the London Majors face the Boston Red Sox at 1 p.m. at Labatt Park.

Olympic gold medalist Alex Kopacz, a London native, will throw out the first pitch.

“Please, fans remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen,” the Majors tweeted out Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says the humidity will also come into play.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties Sunday and Monday with peak humidex values near 40.

Low temperatures overnight will only drop to the low twenties offering little relief from the heat.

The London Beer and BBQ Show continues at the Agriplex from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and the London Multicultural Festival is also on at the Covent Garden Market until 5 p.m.

The London Multicultural Community Association has organized the festival that includes food and entertainment.

Performances will involve song and music from a Chinese ensemble, Chinese choir, Hungarian (Transylvania) children’s choir and a Latin American Duo.

Dance will be performed by the following communities: Albanian (song and dance), Chinese, Colombian, Filipino, Korean, Polish and Ukrainian (song and dance). Enjoy the African and Caribbean traditional customs fashion show.

Ethnic food from Afghan, African, Albanian, Caribbean, Chinese, Filipino, Hungarian, Italian, Latin-American, Polish, Romanian, Tamil, and Ukrainian is available to purchase.

The London Kids Expo is running all day at Victoria Park.