MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as changes to assessment centres were also unveiled.

The half-a-dozen new cases bring the total since Saturday to 41 cases, and the cumulative total to 880 cases.

Of those, 743 are resolved and there have been 57 deaths, though none since mid-June. That leaves 80 active cases in the region.

Outbreaks are ongoing at four seniors’ facilities: Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Ashwood Manor Retirement Home.

Continuing lineups at the city’s two assessment centres have prompted changes in how testing will be done.

All walk-in testing is moving to Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena will move to appointment only testing. Full details on updated hours and how to book an appointment are available here.

The changes come as the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service’s mobile testing unit continues to move through area communities and testing at pharmacies gets underway.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, seven active, 270 cases, 258 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, four active, 491 total cases, 450 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, two active, 129 total, 122 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, seven active, 141 total, 134 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, two active, 346 cases, 319 resolved, 25 deaths

Meanwhile Lambton Public Health says it is investigating “verified COVID-19 cases” on a commercial ship docked in Sarnia Harbour.

In cooperation with Transport Canada, the members of the ship’s crew have been moved to a Point Edward Hotel. Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Lambton Public Health.

Ontario saw a dip in cases Thursday, with 538 new infections. Three new deaths were also reported.