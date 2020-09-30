MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a one-day reprieve with only a single case, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Since Saturday, 26 new cases had been reported in the region, and Wednesday's new cases bring the weekly total – so far – to 35.

The cumulative number of cases for the region climbs to 874, with 732 resolved and 57 deaths, leaving 85 active cases.

None of the new cases appear to be associated with seniors’ facilities, where there are currently four ongoing outbreaks at Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Ashwood Manor Retirement Home.

High demand for COVID-19 testing continues, with lineups at the Oakridge Arena stretching more than a kilometre early Wednesday morning.

There is expected to be some relief coming as a mobile testing centre operated by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and a number of London-area pharmacies begin to offer testing.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, six active, 268 cases, 257 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 346 cases, 318 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, four active, 491 total cases, 450 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, two active, 129 total, 122 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, five active, 139 total, 134 resolved, no deaths

Across Ontario, 625 new infections were reported Monday, as daily totals hit levels not seen since April.