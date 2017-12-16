

CTV London





Gymnastics Canada is speaking out after one of its high-profile coaches was charged with multiple sex offences.

Sarnia police charged Dave Brubaker Friday with three counts each of sexual interference, sexual exploitation and sexual assault as well as one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Brubaker is the women's national team director.

A Gymnastics Canada official says they are shocked and deeply troubled by the news.

"Our first priority within Gymnastics Canada is always the safety of our athletes,” says board chairperson Richard Crépin.

“Sport should be a safe place for everyone and we’re working hard to ensure that we have the policies and procedures, as well as the education and resources in place, to ensure the safety of all of our participants.”

Brubaker was Canada's head gymnastics coach at the 2016 Rio Olympics and he was given a Life Member Award from Gymnastics Canada in 2013.

Brubaker was granted bail Friday and is due back in court in February.