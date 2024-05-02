Overnight parking permitted again in London

The annual overnight parking ban in London has been lifted.

As of Wednesday, residents and visitors are once again allowed to park personal vehicles overnight on most city streets without a parking pass.

Abiding by parking signage, the city said the annual change does not apply to commercial motor vehicles, mobile homes, or trailers, as they have their own regulations.

The city's bylaw also stipulates that no vehicles will be permitted to park on city streets for longer than 18 hours at a time.

Overnight parking cannot occur in locations where parking is otherwise prohibited or restricted: in front of fire hydrants, on boulevards, front lawns, or streets identified by signs as being enforced.

The overnight parking restriction will be in force again beginning Nov. 1.