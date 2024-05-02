London Music Hall of Fame class of 2024 announced

The London Music Hall of Fame has announced this year's inductees with hip hop, children’s music, and 1960’s pop making up the class of 2024

The list includes rapper and presenter Shad, children’s artist Glenn Bennett and The Capers.

“As we honour distinguished musicians and music community builders from our area, we uncover the tremendous impact the class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees have had in our region and around the world,” said London Music Hall of Fame Chair, Mario Circelli.

Three people will also be receiving lifetime achievement honours, including radio programmer Ian Davies, DJ and venue manager Siva Markandu and Embassy Hotel owner and operator Helen Haller.

London-raised Rapper Shad is seen inside the London Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2024 (Source: Submitted)