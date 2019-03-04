Featured
Group from Southampton wins $5M Lotto Max jackpot
From left, Rose Shular, Robert Buckton, Janice Carey, Lena Brigden, Charles Schmalz and Marie Jones pick up their winnings in Toronto, Ont.
CTV London
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 1:42PM EST
Seven people from Southampton, Ont. will share a $5-million jackpot with their winning Lotto Max ticket.
The group; Lena Brigden, Carolyn Brigden, Charles Schmalz, Janice Carey, Marie Jones, Robert Buckton and Rose Shular, won in a draw on Oct. 13, 2018.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada station on Goderich Street in Port Elgin, Ont.
