Seven people from Southampton, Ont. will share a $5-million jackpot with their winning Lotto Max ticket.

The group; Lena Brigden, Carolyn Brigden, Charles Schmalz, Janice Carey, Marie Jones, Robert Buckton and Rose Shular, won in a draw on Oct. 13, 2018.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada station on Goderich Street in Port Elgin, Ont.

Ontario's Lotto 6/49 players have won 1,367 jackpots and 267 Guaranteed $1 Million prizes since it launched in 1982.