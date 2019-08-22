London firefighters were called in for a house fire at 45 Glenwood Avenue in southeast London, Ont. on Thursday.

Fire crews responded to the home around 9:45 a.m.

Four people were reportedly safely removed from the home, as well as a pet cat. One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Heavy fire was reported on the main floor of the home as well as the basement.

Firefighters faced a challenge when trying to control the fire after it entered the attic because of overhead wires that prevented the ladder truck from getting over top of the house.

Crews began attempting to control the fire by climbing on the the roof of a neighbouring home.

The London Fire Department said the blaze had been brought under control by shortly after 11 a.m. and an inspector was on site to determine the cause.

Scene at Glenwood fire. pic.twitter.com/9jJmpDKzVx — Marek Sutherland (@MarekCTV) August 22, 2019

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky