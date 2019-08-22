Featured
Fire crews respond to house fire on Glenwood Avenue
Smoke billows from a home on Glenwood Avenue in London, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:55AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 12:09PM EDT
London firefighters were called in for a house fire at 45 Glenwood Avenue in southeast London, Ont. on Thursday.
Fire crews responded to the home around 9:45 a.m.
Four people were reportedly safely removed from the home, as well as a pet cat. One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
Heavy fire was reported on the main floor of the home as well as the basement.
Firefighters faced a challenge when trying to control the fire after it entered the attic because of overhead wires that prevented the ladder truck from getting over top of the house.
Crews began attempting to control the fire by climbing on the the roof of a neighbouring home.
The London Fire Department said the blaze had been brought under control by shortly after 11 a.m. and an inspector was on site to determine the cause.
- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky