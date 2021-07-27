Advertisement
Grimsby, Ont. teen charged following Sunday's Old East Village shooting
London police investigate a shooting that injured one person in the area of Dundas and English Street on July 25, 2021. (Joel Merritt/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 16-year-old Grimsby, Ont. boy has been charged with numerous offences after a shooting that injured one person Sunday evening in the Old East Village.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas and Hewitt streets around 9:20 p.m. and discovered a 27-year-old man suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. A suspect was arrested nearby.
On Tuesday, police announced they have charged the teen with the following:
- Aggravated assault
- Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life
- Careless use of firearm
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence or registration certificate
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Pointing a firearm
- Fail to comply with release order
The boy can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He will appear in court Aug. 4.
Meanwhile, police are looking for a second male who was with the accused at the time. He is described as a being between 5’9 and 6’ with a slim build and wearing dark-coloured clothing.
The investigation continues.