HURON COUNTY, ONT. -- Over 50 inns, hotels, B&Bs and trailer companies have responded to a call for temporary accommodations for healthcare workers in Huron-Perth.

The Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance asked the community to offer up short-term housing for local doctors, nurses, personal support workers, maintenance and healthcare staff last Thursday.

Andrew Williams is the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance’s CEO.

“We don’t know what’s coming over the next several weeks, and we want to make sure that if our staff are in situations where they don’t feel comfortable to go home, they’re working extended shifts, that there are opportunities for them locally, where they can put their head down for the night in a safe, comfortable environment,” he says.

Bob and Janice Clark were amongst the first to offer up their bed and breakfast, Kildonan House in Clinton, to healthcare workers in need.

Bob explains,“This home was actually the first home for Huron County health care, so it has a legacy of health care and support, so we want to ensure that legacy continues. So, we offer it to professionals that are working hard to look after our patients.”

General Coach in Hensall has already loaned three of their luxury movie set trailers to local long-term care homes. They have as many as 20 to distribute across the region.

Northlander is bringing in mobile homes to set up at the Exeter Hospital and some people are offering to park their RVs in the driveways of healthcare workers, as a home away from home.

Those interested in offering up accommodations to healthcare and long-term care workers in Huron-Perth, are asked to contact Laurie Roberts at laurie.roberts@hpha.ca or by calling 519-272-8210 ext 2426.