MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a dozen new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total in the region to 162.

Of the total number of cases, 18 are either in long-term care or retirement homes.

There has also been another death, brining the total to seven, while 31 have recovered from the virus.

Lambton Public Health is reporting just one new case Wednesday, bringing the total to 87.

There were no new deaths, with the total remaining at eight in the Sarnia-Lambton area while five people have recovered.

Updated numbers for Elgin-Oxford, Huron-Perth and Grey Bruce have not yet been released, but as of Tuesday there were:

23 cases, one death in Huron-Perth

24 cases, two deaths in Elgin-Oxford

29 cases, no deaths in Grey-Bruce

Across Ontario, there were 550 new cases and 21 deaths reported Wednesday, pushing the total over 5,000.