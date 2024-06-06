Grandson testifies about strained relationship between family and the accused at Boris Panovski murder trial

Michael Panovski, the adult grandson of the accused Boris Panovski, 79, testified that like his grandfather, he too was involved with bird dog training.

He told the court that he was with the shooting victim for a competition at the Hullet Marsh, north of Clinton, on Sept. 13, 2014.

Donato Frigo, a Toronto-area businessman, was shot to death while out on horseback along with his wife Eva.

She was injured, but survived the shooting.

During cross-examination from defence lawyer Margaret Barnes, the younger Panovski said, “I heard three shots that were different when I was in the staging area.”

After the shooting, Boris Panovski, was charged with first-degree murder.

The court has heard that the accused trained bird dogs for the victim, but that they ended up having a falling out.

After a trial in Goderich in 2018, Panovski was found guilty. However, last spring, a retrial was ordered and the case was moved to St. Thomas.

Once again, Panovski has pleaded not guilty.

Later in the day, Michael Panovski testified about the last time that he visited his grandfather at his apartment in Toronto.

He said that the older Panovski got into an altercation with another tenant in the building.

The court was told that it was the same day the grandfather who was upset at the time requested if his grandson could get a hold of a gun to kill someone.

Barnes said, “I suggest that he was talking to you about the neighbour downstairs?”

He responded, “I have no idea.”

The court heard that both of Michael’s parents asked him not to see his grandfather anymore due to a rift in the family and he testified, “They were looking out for my safety.”

The trial resumes on Friday.