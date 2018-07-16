

After nearly 80 days on the picket lines workers at the salt mine in Goderich will vote on a tentative agreement Monday.

The agreement came about after the union Unifor Local 16-0 and the company Compass Minerals came back to the table Thursday.

Compass Minerals agreed to more talks after union members decided to set up a blockade outside the mine to stop replacement workers from getting in.

Initially the company threatened legal action but then negotiations resumed and a deal was reached.

Compass minerals released details of the tentative deal on their website ahead of the vote Monday.

According to the posting the deal would include wage increases over the next three years, no change to the pension plan, an increase in overtime pay, changes to work assignment, and more flexible work practices.

The tentative agreement was reached Saturday after 12 weeks on strike action.