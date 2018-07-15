

Goderich, CTV London





A 12 week strike at the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich could soon be over.

The company and the bargaining committee for 348 Unifor members at the mine reached a tentative agreement on Saturday.

Local 16-0 President Gary Lynch credited the community for showing solidarity and support throughout the strike.

“The past 78 days have been hard on our members and our families, but the solidarity and support we have been shown by our town and the hundreds of sisters and brothers in the labour movement has made all the difference,” Lynch said in a statement released by Unifor.

Unifor Nation President Jerry Dias is quoted saying, “There is no doubt that the support from hundreds of members of Unifor and other unions, along with the ongoing support from the Goderich community made a powerful impact to help get Unifor back to the table.”

The bargaining committee will bring the tentative agreement to a vote at a membership meeting scheduled for Monday.