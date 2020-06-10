WINGHAM, ONT. -- Paid parking will not be coming to Goderich’s shoreline this summer, after all.

Goderich council has decided to start charging for parking along the beach in June 2021.

The initial plan was to start this summer, but council decided it was best to wait until next summer.

The price structure has also all but been decided. It will cost $3 per hour and $15 a day to park along Goderich’s beachfront.

Goderich residents will be given two free passes per household. People outside of Goderich will be able to purchase yearly passes for $50.

When it starts next year, paid parking along Goderich’s beach will last from June to September, and will be in effect seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.