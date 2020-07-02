MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are crediting a Good Samaritan for bringing a seven-year-old girl back to shore safely after she had drifted nearly a kilometre out onto Lake Erie.

Police received a call for assistance to a location on Erie Boulevard in Long Point around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

But OPP say as emergency crews arrived on scene, a paddleboarder was bringing the child, who was on an inflatable flotation device, back to shore.

Const. Ed Sanchuck said in a statement, "The OPP would like to thank the Good Samaritan that recognized that this young girl was in trouble and immediately brought her back to shore."

He also reminded parents and caregivers to stay close to children while they play in the water, and recommended a life jacket for inexperienced swimmers.

No one was injured in the incident.