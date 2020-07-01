Advertisement
Man rescued after falling into Owen Sound Harbour
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 4:07PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A man is lucky to be alive after being plucked from the waters of the Owen Sound Harbour.
Emergency crews were called to the east harbour wall after the man fell in and was in distress.
A passing boater assisted the man as crews arrived at the scene.
He was taken to Grey Bruce Health Services for treatment.
Police would like to thank the witnesses to called 911 as well as the boater who helped.