LONDON, ONT. -- A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was called in to help rescue four kayakers who got stuck out on Lake Erie near Port Bruce Tuesday evening.

Three 14-year-olds were out kayaking when they got into trouble, with witnesses reporting they kept being pushed away from shore and out into open water.

An adult witness on shore attempted to kayak out to help the youth, but also got into trouble.

Provincial police say that none of the four kayakers could make it back to shore after conditions became increasingly rough and windy.

After two of the kayakers fell into the water, the Canadian Coast Guard was contacted and, coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), a helicopter was called in from Cleveland.

While local boaters were ableo to pull two of the kayakers from the water, they were unable to rescue the other two.

Around 10 p.m., about an hour after the incident began, the helicopter arrived and a USCG rescue swimmer went into the water to stay with the kayakers until a boat could arrive to pick them up.

Police say all four kayakers were wearing life jackets, which likely saved lives.

One of the young kayakers suffered mild hypothermia and was treated by paramedics.

The incident began just after 9 p.m. and everyone was safely rescued by about 10:20 p.m.

- With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone