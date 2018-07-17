

CTV London





Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a girl with special needs had her bike stolen which was designed specifically for her.

Police say the bike was stolen around 4:50 p.m. Monday from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

The black Raleigh bike was modified with a wide seat with arm rests on the handle bars.

A photo provided by police shows a man in what appears to be a football Jersey, with a blue hat, and a black backpack riding the stolen bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Nicole Kadour at nicolek@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #83014. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.