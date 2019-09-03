

CTV London





Two people have serious injuries after a boat crash on Georgian Bay, near White Cloud Island.

The collision between two vessels happened Saturday about 10:30 a.m.

Grey Bruce OPP say a 46-foot cruiser, operated by a 51-year-old, and a 17.5-foot bow rider, operated by a 61-year-old, collided on the west side of the island and sustained significant damage.

There were four people on the bow rider. The driver and a 26-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP marine unit and Canadian Coast Guard attended the scene. The boats were towed to a Wiarton marina and the investigation continues.