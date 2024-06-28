Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car
No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning.
Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.
There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
More details will be provided as they become available.
