LONDON
London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

    No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a business in London on June 28, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a business in London on June 28, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning.

    Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

