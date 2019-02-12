Featured
Freezing Rain Warning issued for region
A tree branch can be seen covered in ice, following freezing rain in Barrie, Ont. on Dec. 29, 2015. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 6:30AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 6:35AM EST
A Freezing Rain Warning is in place for London and surrounding areas.
Snow will change to ice pellets with 4-8 cm of accumulation before changing to freezing rain.
The freezing rain is expected to last for 2-6 hours before turning into rain.
Travel will be hazardous and as a result school buses have been cancelled for the day.
Additionally, strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to develop this morning and persist through much of the day today.
Warnings are in place from Windsor through Ottawa.