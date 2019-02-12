

CTV London





A Freezing Rain Warning is in place for London and surrounding areas.

Snow will change to ice pellets with 4-8 cm of accumulation before changing to freezing rain.

The freezing rain is expected to last for 2-6 hours before turning into rain.

Travel will be hazardous and as a result school buses have been cancelled for the day.

Additionally, strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to develop this morning and persist through much of the day today.

Warnings are in place from Windsor through Ottawa.