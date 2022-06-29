Four taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Elgin County
A panel van went up in flames following a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County on Wednesday, police say the occupants were able to safely escape.
OPP say four people were taken to area hospitals all with non-life-threatening or life-altering injuries following the collision in Malahide.
Police say the panel van was heading east on College Line and an SUV was driving northbound on Hacienda Road when the vehicles collided.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Elgin, County, Ont. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News Windsor)There were two occupants in each vehicle.
The SUV ended up in a wheat field and the panel van overturned in a ditch.
The van went up in flames, but the occupants luckily made it out.
Police continue to investigate the crash and say charges are pending.
- With files from CTV London's Bryan Bicknell
