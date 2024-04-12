Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault

London police are hoping the public can help identify four suspects in relation go an assault that happened in January.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan, 28, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.

According to police, once person was injured but did not require medical attention.

The suspects which include three men and one woman, have not been identified.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have been in the area of Richmond and John streets on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that might have witnessed this event or be able to identify the suspects seen in the above photos, to call London Police Service.