LONDON
London

    • Former golf pro sentenced to prison term in impaired driving crash that killed skateboarder

    Richard McMahon, who died in an impaired driving crash in London, Ont. on Feb. 8, 2022, is seen in this undated image. (Source: Submitted) Richard McMahon, who died in an impaired driving crash in London, Ont. on Feb. 8, 2022, is seen in this undated image. (Source: Submitted)
    Share

    David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.

    In February of 2022, an impaired MacMicken drove his SUV into 39-year-old Richard McMahon as he was skateboarding home along Oxford Street West near Laurel Street.

    The court heard that moments after the crash, MacMicken, a former golf pro, left the scene and drove home.

    Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood and failing to remain at the scene causing death.

    In handing down his sentence, Justice Michael Carnegie said, “If you risk the safety of the public by drinking and driving you will be punished.”

    He added, “Mr. MacMicken left the scene, he fled to escape criminal liability.”

    In addition to the prison sentence, MacMicken is also prohibited from driving for a period of ten years.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News