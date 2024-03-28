Former golf pro sentenced to prison term in impaired driving crash that killed skateboarder
David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.
In February of 2022, an impaired MacMicken drove his SUV into 39-year-old Richard McMahon as he was skateboarding home along Oxford Street West near Laurel Street.
The court heard that moments after the crash, MacMicken, a former golf pro, left the scene and drove home.
Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood and failing to remain at the scene causing death.
In handing down his sentence, Justice Michael Carnegie said, “If you risk the safety of the public by drinking and driving you will be punished.”
He added, “Mr. MacMicken left the scene, he fled to escape criminal liability.”
In addition to the prison sentence, MacMicken is also prohibited from driving for a period of ten years.
