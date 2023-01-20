Ford announces plans for medically underserved communities, discusses programs to ease local EMS budget

The Ford government hinted Friday that it’s working with Middlesex-London to establish new paramedic programs, which could help with a ballooning budget for paramedic services in the region.

Premier Doug Ford was joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop, and made the comments while in London, Ont. to announce plans to get newly graduated health care workers into underserved communities.

“Bolstering our workforce, building a pipeline of health care talent for growing and under-served communities,” said Ford.

The government is expanding the Learn and Stay grant program to now include paramedics and medical lab technologists, in addition to nurses.

The province will pick up the tab for those who qualify in return for working in the region where they studied for a period after they graduated.

“We’ll pay for your tuition, your books, and other direct educational costs for a practical nursing program in London, for a paramedic program in Sudbury, or for a medical laboratory program in Windsor,” said the premier.

The announcement comes just as Middlesex County Council learns that local taxpayers may be about to get hit with an 18 per cent — or $9.3 million — budget increase for paramedic services. Much of it is due to an increase in call volumes, but also long offload delays for ambulances at local ERs.

Local officials said they’re working with the province in hopes of introducing new initiatives in the region, which could ease some of the financial burden. Neal Roberts, chief of the Middlesex London Emergency Medical Services Authority said these include treat and release programs for less serious patients, along with community paramedics.

“Which is community-based care,” said Roberts. “So that way if you can’t get your primary care physician, getting more preventative care in the community to avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency department.”

Middlesex Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson said “out of the box” ideas are needed.

“These are key to making sure that the bottom exits we’re seeing in emergencies can be addressed,” she explained. “Middlesex London Paramedic services wants to be a partner in this, and I can assure you that ongoing discussions are going on.”

What is the Learn and Stay grant?

The Ontario government has announced an expansion to the ‘Learn and Stay’ grant.

Previously announced in March, 2022, the grant is for students who enrol in nursing programs, will also include paramedic and medical laboratory technologist programs in priority communities.

The Ontario government said more than 12,000 new nurses registered to work in Ontario last year and another 30,000 nurses studying at a college or university.

“This is a historic investment in our students and in the future of our health care workforce in Ontario,” said Dunlop. “By providing targeted financial incentives to encourage students to learn and work in priority communities, the expanded Learn and Stay grant will ensure that our health care professionals get the training they need to make immediate impacts in local hospitals, long-term care homes and other health care facilities after they graduate.”

Grant applications for the 2023-24 academic year open this spring, targeting 2,500 postsecondary students who in enrol in specific programs and regions.