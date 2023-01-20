Ford announces plans for medically underserved communities, discusses programs to ease local EMS budget

Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop were in London, Ont. on Jan. 20, 2023 for a healthcare announcement. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop were in London, Ont. on Jan. 20, 2023 for a healthcare announcement. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver