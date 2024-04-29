Fog lifts in southwestern Ontario, showers and thunderstorms expected
Temperatures for the area will far exceed normal highs and lows for this time of year.
Heading into the week, Monday starts off with showers with the chance for thunderstorms and a high around 23 C and a low around 14 C.
Normally this time of year, the high is around 16 C and the low around 5 C.
Warm temperatures continue throughout the week and into next weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then east 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 27.
Monday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 14.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 21.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London remains undefeated as Knights crush Saginaw 3-1 on home ice
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In a world first, king-size cigarettes in Canada must feature one of these warnings starting Tuesday
Tobacco manufacturers have until Tuesday to ensure every king-size cigarette produced for sale in Canada has a health warning printed directly on it.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
French actor Gerard Depardieu in police custody, legal team says
French actor Gérard Depardieu has been taken into police custody in Paris to face questioning, his lawyer told CNN Monday.
WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2024 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Wet weather to plague provinces, some areas to see up to 45 millimetres of rain
The same storm system that brought deadly tornadoes to parts of the U.S. is heading north, hammering some Canadian provinces with rain and snow, according to latest forecasts.
Anne Hathaway reveals she's now five years sober
Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.
Gold watch worn by richest passenger aboard Titanic sells for record-breaking US$1.5 million
A gold watch worn by John Jacob Astor IV, a member of the wealthy Astor family and the richest man aboard the Titanic, sold for a record-breaking US$1.485 million at auction on Saturday.
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Hidden camera found in Guelph home, man arrested
Police have arrested a 46-year-old Guelph man after a woman said she found a hidden camera and was hit with a bat several times.
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
Guelph man fired and arrested after co-worker reports repeated sexual assaults
A Guelph man has been fired and is facing charges after his co-worker told police she was repeatedly sexually assaulted on Friday.
Windsor
-
Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue
A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Sentencing delayed for Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences
Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences.
-
Babyface set to perform at Caesars Windsor
Famed recording artist, songwriter, and producer Babyface is coming to Caesars Windsor.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek alleged car-bombing suspect
An alleged suspect has been identified by police for a car-bombing incident in Barrie last fall.
-
-
Police recover body of missing man in Lake Muskoka
Police and search and rescue crews in Gravenhurst searched for a man presumed drowned in Lake Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
-
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Ottawa
-
Province to open new 'regional office' in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford announced the province will be opening a new regional office dedicated to Ottawa on Monday.
-
Ottawa looks to move photo radar and red light camera tickets out of provincial courts
A report for the city's finance and corporate services committee recommends the city implement an administrative penalty system for adjudicating parking and camera-based offences, with municipally appointed hearing officers adjudicating ticket disputes instead of the provincial courts system.
-
Encampments 'will not be tolerated' for expected pro-Palestinian demonstration: uOttawa
The University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says it supports the freedom of expression on campus, but encampments and occupations "will not be tolerated" ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration expected to take place on campus starting Monday.
Toronto
-
12 people arrested, 102 charges laid in major credit card fraud scheme: Toronto police
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit card fraud scheme.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Harmful and discriminatory': Ontario school board investigating video showing comments staff member made towards student wearing a keffiyeh
A staff member at an Ontario school has been placed on home assignment after video of what the board is calling 'harmful and discriminatory' language directed at a student wearing a keffiyeh surfaced online.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Recycle your wine bottles and watch them transform into bridges, sidewalks
In a time of push for bigger and better infrastructure, Quebec researchers are working toward an environmentally friendly way to build bridges and construct sidewalks.
-
Rising costs make 'living with dignity' difficult for those with lower income
Over the past year, the rise in the cost of living has been most brutal for those with lower income, according to a new report.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating alleged threat at Halifax West High School, students dismissing early
A high school in Halifax is dismissing students early Monday due to an alleged threat.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
Winnipeg
-
Trial for man accused of killing 4 Indigenous women in Winnipeg begins
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to begin on Monday.
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Jets forward Namestnikov hospitalized after taking puck to side of the head
Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Calgary
-
Calgary rezoning public hearing enters second week, hundreds left to speak
The massive public hearing on a controversial rezoning strategy resumes at city hall Monday morning.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service
Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.
-
Elliot Page criticizes Alberta government for trans policies at Calgary Comic Expo event
Actor and activist Elliot Page offered a parent some guidance and blasted the Alberta government Sunday at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
Edmonton
-
Skinner posts shutout, Oilers grind out 1-0 win to take 3-1 series lead over Kings
The Edmonton Oilers' offence wasn’t rolling Sunday night, but head coach Kris Knoblauch felt just fine knowing his goalie would get them to the finish line.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project ushers in new era for oilsands hub Fort McMurray
As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service
Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'He was watching from up above': Canucks comeback win takes on extra special meaning for Burnaby family
Sunday's comeback win by the Vancouver Canucks took on extra meaning at the Lougheed Village Pub and Grill, which held a celebration of life this weekend for Robin Morin, a regular who watched nearly every game at the establishment.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
-
'It's a shame': Community holds vigil for White Rock stabbing victim
Dozens of people gathered to mourn at the waterfront promenade in White Rock Sunday, where 27-year-old Kulwinder Sohi was stabbed to death last week.